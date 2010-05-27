Kankakee: Byrd alleges jurors were prejudiced

A self-professed millionaire concert promoter who was convicted in Kankakee County April 16 in the lengthiest criminal trial here in at least 20 years, alleged Tuesday that jurors were prejudiced against him and now deserves a new trial.

Bourbonnais resident Samuel R. Byrd Jr., 58, said in court Wednesday that he deserves a new trial because jurors peered at him going into the Kankakee County sheriff's inmate transport van on April 16 while they were deliberating. During trials, jurors are not told whether defendants are jailed for those charges so they aren't biased and violate their right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.

"Out of the jury room windows you cannot see where the police vehicles park," Bailiff Jerry Allain said Wednesday in court.

Byrd alleged that a correctional officer told him at 8:28 p.m. April 16 that jurors had convicted him -- which would mean, if true, that the confidentiality of jury deliberations had been violated. However, a juror knocked on the jury room door at 8:48 p.m., only first alerting a bailiff that they had a verdict.

Byrd also alleged that his right to a fair trial was trampled because only one of the 12 jurors was black, which he said does not represent Kankakee County's estimated black population of 13 percent to 14 percent.

Byrd was convicted of stealing more than $100,000 from another Bourbonnais man in phony housing and concert promotion investment scams. Byrd initially said he was going to call singers Mariah Carey, Mya, Monica and Faith Evans to testify, but didn't during his four-week trial. He also maintains he was a former member of Kool & The Gang, which the band's manager disputed when contacted by The Daily Journal.