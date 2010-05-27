Grundy County: Man found dead in Dwight bar bathroom

Grundy County officials are investigating the death of a 46-year-old Dwight man who was found around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the restroom of the Ron-de-Voo Tavern, 213 E. Mazon Ave., in Dwight.

The man was unresponsive when Dwight paramedics arrived at the scene. He was taken to the Morris Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

Coroner John Callahan is withholding the victim's name pending family notification.

Callahan said the death is suspicious but would not go into details since the investigation is continuing.

~ Bill Byrns