Bourbonnais: Charlie Company grand marshal of Friendship Fest parade

The Kankakee area's popular Charlie Company (Company C, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Airmobile Army National Guard division) will be getting some extra attention this summer.

The soldiers will be recognized as part of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival's grand parade June 23. Festival organizers announced that members of Charlie Company will serve as grand marshals for this year's "Jingle Bells in June -- the Spirit of Giving in Bourbonnais" themed event, along with Olivet Nazarene University ROTC cadets, some which are also Charlie Company members.

The 135-man Charlie Company returned in August 2009 from a nine-months deployment in Afghanistan. They were chosen by the parade committee to honor their service to the United States and to celebrate all military personnel who are deployed overseas to protect our freedom.

According to a press release sent by organizers of the Friendship Festival, this year's theme celebrates the willingness to give and help fellow men. That spirit has been exemplified in the actions of Charlie Company over the past year.

While in Afghanistan, Kankakee-based Charlie Company soldiers, along with six other units of the Illinois Army National Guard, formed "Task Force Bayonet." They helped trained the Afghan army and national police, built schools and irrigation systems, dug wells and patrolled dangerous territory.

Recreating Task Force Thankful

Photos and video of the August 2009 homecoming event that honored Charlie Company will also be featured in a showcase on display at the Majestic Center, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., opening 10 a.m. Saturday.

This documentation of Task Force Thankful focuses on the celebration that greeted the unit when they returned last summer. Thousands of people lined the streets, waving flags and applauding each passing vehicle as three busloads of soldiers were honored for their service as they made their way to ceremonies at the Kankakee Armory Building.

Mark your calendar

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Grand Parade will be held at 1 p.m. June 27. The parade begins at the corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue, travels north on Main Street, turns onto Illinois Route 102 and travels northwest, ending at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

The Friendship Festival runs June 23-June 27.

Businesses and organizations that would like to participate in the grand parade can find an entry form at www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com or at Schoop's Restaurant, 515 S. Main St., Bourbonnais. There is no entry fee.