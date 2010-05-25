Kankakee County: Another 911 call could mean more trouble for Lumpkins

Just 12 days after her release from the Kankakee County jail for making a false 911 call that resulted in a Kankakee County sheriff's deputy being seriously injured, St. Anne resident Shontay Lumpkins called 911 again.

Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said Lumpkins wasn't arrested for the latest incident, but the report will be sent to the state's attorney's office for review, and criminal charges for making a false 911 call could be filed.

"We haven't received any paperwork (from the sheriff's office) on that yet," First Assistant State's Attorney Bill Dickenson said Monday.

Lumpkins, of 13226 E. 3000S Road, called 911 at 3:52 a.m. Saturday from the Pembroke Citgo station in rural Momence, but at first hung up.

Dispatchers are required to automatically call back any dropped 911 calls, and when they did, they discovered it was Lumpkins, who said that she was the victim of a battery, but she "wasn't cooperating," according to sheriff's reports.

When the deputies arrived at the gas station, she told them that while she did call 911, she didn't want them to do anything about her report because police "would not do anything for her," according to sheriff's reports.

The report noted that there were "extremely foggy conditions" at the time of the call.

Deputies left the station, but their commander sent them back to tell Lumpkins that deputies would have to file a police report for making a false 911 call.

It was at that time that Lumpkins then said she'd cooperate but didn't want to sign a complaint to press charges against the woman.

Reached for comment Monday evening by The Daily Journal, Lumpkins said: "I don't want this in the newspaper. I don't want to talk about it."

Lumpkins, 31, was released May 10 from the Jerome Combs Detention Center after 183 days behind bars for making the false 911 call last November that resulted in a car crash involving Kankakee County sheriff's deputies David Stukenborg and Brooke Payne. Lumpkins said five dead bodies were at her ex-boyfriend's Pembroke Township home. Stukenborg and Payne were driving there when a tire blew on their squad car and it crashed. Stukenborg is a quadriplegic after suffering spine and neck injuries.

In April, Illinois legislators passed a bill that would make false or prank 911 calls a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison. It won't become law until Gov. Pat Quinn signs it.