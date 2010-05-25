Bradley: Board OKs pedestrian ramp on Broadway

Residents of Bradley will soon have a handicap-accessible ramp on West Broadway Street.

The village board passed a resolution to use $30,000 of Motor Fuel Tax funds to help build a ramp from Northwest Avenue to the CN railroad at its Monday night meeting.

The $38,000 project is part funded by the state through the Safe Routes to School project and the rest by the village.

The project -- which should be before school starts -- involves removing the existing stairs at the location and replacing them with five-feet-wide, American Disabilities Act-compliant ramps. An ADA-compliant handrail will also be installed for the length of the ramp.

"It allows for handicapped access from the west side of Bradley to the east side," said Mayor Bruce Adams.

Currently, he said, the village doesn't have anything there except 10 or 12 steps.

Adams said handicapped persons could not get across safely, they'd have to go all the way to North Street to get across.

In order to allow the MFT funds to be used on the ramp project, the board first had to pass the resolution accepting this year's $450,000 MFT funds to allow it to spend its MFT money.

The remaining of these funds will be used for general road repairs, Adams said.

"We've determined what streets we need work done on," he said.

* The board also approved a rate increase for sewer services effective June 1. The increase adds about $1.98 to each bill.

The increase comes as part of Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency (KRMA) Wastewater Treatment Plant scheduled increase.

Bradley has not had a sewer increase since 1991, Adams said. The increase covers inflation in wages, gas prices and other costs since its last increase.

"We can't continue to subsidize the rates as they were," he said.

Prices are much higher now than in 1991, he said.

* If have someone at your home is on oxygen, the Bradley Fire Department wants to know, Chief James Baird said during Monday's meeting.

The fire department is starting a Home Oxygen Awareness program to help make both residents and firefighters more safe.

The information needed includes address, where the oxygen is located in home and the age of the patient on oxygen.

"An oxygen-fired fire is going to be more to deal with," he said.

This will be entered into a computer in the dispatch center, Baird said. There will be no decals on windows. He said residents can call the fire department to make sure they're listed.