Web Exclusive: May 23, 1916 wedding day tradition extends to 2010

Kelly Doyle has always wanted to get married on May 23. And the groom saw that wish come true Sunday -- when he became the fifth Doyle to get married on May 23.

"Since I was a little kid I wanted to get married on May 23," Kelly Doyle, of Kankakee, said.

It all started with Guy and Lena Doyle's marriage on May 23, 1916.

Next, Robert and Nellie Doyle -- uncle and aunt of the groom respectively -- would then marry on May 23, 1941.

They would be followed by the groom's parents Ray and Pearl Doyle in 1966.

The groom's cousins, Mike and Renee Doyle, would continue the tradition onto the third generation with their marriage on May 23, 1981.

On Sunday, the tradition lived on with the marriage of Kelly Doyle and Alexandria Rose Richards.

"It just stumbled one into another ... and then formed a tradition," Kelly Doyle said of the long line of May 23 weddings.

With bright pink accent vests, ties and flowers, the pair exchanged vows in front of the Kankakee fountain near the rail depot. Thanks to the city, Kelly Doyle said, the fountain was up and running in time to be the backdrop for his wedding.

The reception for each wedding has served as a co-anniversary party. And although only Kelly Doyle's mother and cousins are still living, all will be remembered.