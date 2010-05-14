Kankakee County: Weekend filled with notable events

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are no shortage of options. Here are some of the more notable local events:

* Pause for Patriotism, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Perry Farm, 495 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. The annual event, which is free of charge, is a salute to the military. It will include a parade, military displays, a craft show, a firefighter's challenge and food vendors, among other activities.

* Kankakee Community College graduation, 10 a.m. Saturday, George H. Ryan Gymnasium on the KCC campus. More than 400 graduates will be honored. Ted Petersen, the KCC athletic director and a member of two Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers teams, will be the featured speaker. A reception will be held immediately after the ceremony.

* Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, 10 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee County Courthouse. The annual event pays tribute to the 15 county law officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

* The Rhubarb Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. For more details on the festival, see Page A3.

This is just a sampling of local weekend events. For a more comprehensive list, check the local events calendar at www.daily-journal.com

~ The Daily Journal staff report

THE DAILY JOURNAL

A youth movement takes place on the News@Noon today as various members of the eighth-grade class of Limestone Grade school will be featured. View the daily webcast at www.daily-journal.com.