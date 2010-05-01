Oregon: Troubles mount for former star athlete Scott Meents

Former basketball star Scott Meents sits behind bars in Washington state today, and further legal difficulties await in Oregon once he serves his time in the Seattle jail where he is currently detained.

Meents, 46, led the Herscher High School boys team to a third-place finish in the Class A state tournament in 1982. A 6-foot-10-inch center, Meents then landed a scholarship at the University of Illinois, and played there four years before enjoying a brief career with the Seattle Supersonics in the National Basketball Association.

But since his playing career ended, troubles have mounted for Meents. He was booked into the Norm Maleng Regional Justice Center in Seattle Nov. 18 on assault charges, which are misdemeanors there. He is being held there after being sentenced to 255 days in jail.

Once he is released, Oregon law enforcement officials will be in pursuit of Meents. He was arrested last Aug. 4 in Lake County, Ore., after an Oregon State Police trooper stopped him for speeding. Police then found about 10 pounds of marijuana and 19 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in the Cadillac he was driving, according to Oregon State Police.

At the time of his arrest, Meents' address was listed as 2375 19th St., Moline, Ill.

Staff with the Lake County Circuit Clerk's office said Meents is charged with delivery of marijuana, possession of marijuana, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. These charges are felonies in Oregon.

Lake County court records show that Meents pleaded not guilty to these charges Oct. 26, but never showed up for a court hearing Jan. 11 because he was serving time in the Seattle jail for the assault charges. The Jan. 11 hearing was continued to Jan. 25, but an arrest warrant was issued when he didn't show up again.

Staff with the Lake County Circuit Clerk's office said a new court date hasn't been set because Meents remains jailed.