Kankakee County: Jobs growth rare, but happens here

The Illinois Department of Employment Security recently released figures that showed the unemployment rate was 15.2 percent for March, down nearly 1 percent from the February figure of 16.1 percent.

Mike Van Mill, the president and CEO of Kankakee County Economic Alliance, is encouraged by the news.

"We, like most observers, are cautiously optimistic about economic recovery and will continue doing our utmost to foster job growth in Kankakee County," Van Mill said.

Van Mill said that among the 12 Illinois metropolitan areas IDES tracks, Kankakee County was alone in seeing its total jobs number rise.

The county witnessed a year-over-year increase of 100 jobs, while surrounding areas continue to see declines.

~ Mike Frey