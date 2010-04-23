Kankakee: Subway robbery suspect released

A Kankakee man was released from jail Thursday without charges in connection with the armed robbery of a Kankakee Subway Restaurant earlier this week.

Bill Dickenson, Kankakee County first assistant state's attorney, said Hakeem Hayes, 18, was released Thursday "pending further investigation" into the Tuesday robbery at the shop, at 1588 W. Court St. A store manager was inside the restaurant, reportedly with two suspects, before both of them escaped.

Dickenson said Thursday that prosecutors wouldn't be charging Hayes in connection with the armed robbery at this time. He said he could not comment on when and if prosecutors will file formal criminal charges against Hayes.

"The investigation is ongoing," Dickenson said. "I really can't comment on anything other than he is being released pending further investigation."

Hayes could not be reached for comment Thursday.

"The State's Attorney's office has the final say on who charges," Kankakee Deputy Chief Larry Regnier said Thursday after Hayes' release. "We have to work with them and do what they wish."

Kankakee police were called at about 8:55 a.m. Tuesday to an armed robbery in progress at Subway. That emergency call came after a woman said she followed these men to the sandwich shop, and watched as two went inside wearing ski masks while a third stood outside near a restaurant as lookout.

Regnier said police had no one else in custody Thursday.

Hayes was arrested by Kankakee police Tuesday, and had been in the Jerome Combs Detention Center. According to state law, prosecutors have 48 hours to file formal charges against people who have been jailed since their arrest. If prosecutors don't charge them within that time frame, they are supposed to be released.

Kankakee County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Downey said Hayes was booked into the jail at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday and released at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Regnier said police haven't recovered a gun. He declined comment on whether a gun, knife, or some other weapon was used during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the other two suspects may call (815) 933-3321 to report anonymous tips, or (815) 933-0426 to speak with a detective.