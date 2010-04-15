Weather: Red-flag fire warning issued for today

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a red-flag warning, which includes The Daily Journal coverage area, today from 1 p.m. (CDT) to 8 p.m. this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, strong gusty winds combined with low relative humidity levels will lead to potentially dangerous fire weather conditions. Drier air mixing down to the surface will lower surface dewpoints and when combined with temperatures rapidly climbing into the 70s to low 80s. Relative humidity levels will drop to less than 25 percent this afternoon.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential.