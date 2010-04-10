Kankakee: Men heel up for walk against sexual assault

The idea of men walking a mile in women's shoes may incite a chuckle, but it carried a serious message Friday.

At noon, approximately 100 volunteers, mostly men, walked around the Kankakee County Courthouse to call attention to the issues of sexual assault.

It was the third annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" march organized by the Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault.

"I hope people are listening," said Susan Wynn Bence, director of the nonprofit agency. "I was impressed by the number of people who would stop, honk and wave."

Led by a city of Kankakee squad car, the marchers went down the center of city streets, heading west down Oak Street from the Kankakee Community Resource Center, south on Schuyler Avenue, east on Station Street and north on Harrison Avenue, momentarily tying up traffic in the middle of a blue-sky day.

Bence said the idea of circling the courthouse was intentional.

Carrie Baker, the legal advocate for KC-CASA, said the court system has improved greatly in its sensitivity to sexual assault victims, but "there is always room for improvement." In her role as legal advocate, Baker accompanies and counsels victims as their cases move through the court system.

"The main thing is to prepare people," she said, "for the real court system."

"It's not like you see on television. Cases do not get resolved in an hour. They can take up to two years," she said.

Friday's event also helps, she said, because it's a healthy message for victims to learn that "some men are sensitive to the problem."

A number of men walking Friday said they were doing so to help make a point to their own sons and daughters. John Willard, chairman of the Kankakee County Democratic Central Committee, was one of them. A father of three daughters, he marched for the first time.

While most marchers were men, a number of women joined in, such as Kim and Kelly Evetts, two sisters who marched with Kelly's children, Jacob and Kyle Greenlee. Kelly, from Manteno, saw the announcement and came -- the first time she had ever participated in any kind of community walk, she said.

"I'm a mother," she said. "I want my sons to know what is appropriate and what isn't appropriate."

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

KC-CASA has a number of events during April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, to raise both awareness and funds.

* Hands Around the Kankakee Courthouse awareness event, 4 p.m., April 22.

* "Dancing with the Stars" fundraiser 7 p.m. April 24, Watseka Theatre. Tickets $10.

* "Take Back the Night" awareness rally with Zonta, 5:30 p.m. April 27, Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

* Tulip fundraiser. Planted tulips are $20. (815) 932-7273. Delivery on April 30.