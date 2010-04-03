Kankakee: Barker indicted for murder in drive-by shooting

The Kankakee man arrested March 2 in connection with the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old city woman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a Kankakee County grand jury this week.

Devon W. Barker, 20, is being held on a $1 million bond in connection with his March 2 arrest.

The indictment was returned Friday.

The shooting victim, Maria O'Connor, was walking home from a job interview when, according to city police, was struck by a stray bullet after stopping to talk with a couple of acquaintances in the 200 block of South Orchard Avenue.

O'Connor, who died March 4, wasn't the intended target, but was hit as shots were fired at alleged gang members down the block, police said.

Barker's next court appearance will be Wednesday. No one else has been arrested in connection with this shooting.