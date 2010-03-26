Iroquois County: Ash borers found

A destructive beetle that feeds -- and eventually kills -- ash trees has now turned up in Iroquois County.

An infestation of emerald ash borers was found at an Interstate 57 rest stop just north of Loda according to an alert issued Thursday from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

State and federal field workers report that about a dozen trees near a rest area on the southbound side of I-57 are the victims of ash borer damage.

Insect larvae were collected from the trees and sent to the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which confirmed the presence of the beetle.

"Ash trees on the other side of the highway also show signs of infestation," said Warren Goetsch, USDA bureau chief for environmental programs. "We'd like to see them all removed and chipped before adult beetles begin to emerge later this spring and have a chance to spread.

"Plans are to place surveillance traps throughout not only Iroquois County, but also neighboring Ford, Champaign and Vermilion counties to determine whether this infestation is isolated."

"Iroquois County is just outside the current quarantine boundaries," Goetsch said. "The quarantine includes McLean and Livingston counties to the west and Kankakee County to the north, but not Iroquois.

"An adjustment obviously will need to be made to account for this new detection," he added. "We'd like to make that decision in the next few weeks so the new boundaries are in place before adult emergence begins near the end of May."

Iroquois is the 12th county with a confirmed ash borer infestation. Other locations include Will, Cook, Bureau, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and McLean counties.

The emerald ash borer is a small, metallic-green beetle native to Asia. Its larvae burrow into the bark of ash trees, causing the trees to starve and eventually die.

The beetle does not pose any direct risk to public health, however, it is blamed for killing more than 25 million ash trees in the Midwest since 2002.

Anyone who suspects a tree has been infested is urged to contact their county Extension office. For more information, visit www.IllinoisEAB.com on the Internet.