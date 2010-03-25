Police blotter: March 25, 2010

Residential burglary

* Darrell L. Jones Jr., 19, of 375 W. Depot St., Sheldon, was arrested Wednesday at his home and charged with residential burglary and theft after a resident reported a possible burglary-in-progress at 2:30 p.m. at a home in rural Sheldon, Iroquois County sheriff's reports said. A 16-year-old Sheldon boy also was arrested with Jones and charged with residential burglary and theft, sheriff's reports said.

The caller told deputies that they pulled into the home's driveway and went through the front door, sheriff's reports said. A few minutes later they were seen leaving with pillow cases, which investigators later, determined were filled with electronics, sheriff's reports said. There was no dollar value listed for the items taken.

Sheldon police are investigating several other burglaries in the area involving similar electronic devices being stolen, sheriff's reports said. More charges are pending against Jones and the boy in connection with those burglaries, sheriff's reports said.

* Adam D. Lane, 26, of 103 Meadow Lawn, Milford, was arrested Tuesday at Casey's General Store, 100 W. Jones St., Milford, and charged with residential burglary and criminal damage to property, Iroquois County sheriff's reports said.

A rural Milford resident called 911 Tuesday after coming home at about 9 p.m. to find Lane's car in his driveway and the lights to the home on, sheriff's reports said. As the man was calling police, Lane ran to his car and drove away, but police notified all police departments in the county to be on the look out for the car, and it was found at the store a short time later, sheriff's reports said. When arrested, he was trying to use a debit card taken during the burglary to buy gas, sheriff's reports said.

Deputies found identification and unspecified property belonging to the man when Lane and his car were searched, sheriff's reports said. Milford police assisted in the investigation.

* A person reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Marmion Street in Kankakee that someone kicked in the front door and took at least several pieces of jewelry, Kankakee police reports said. There was no dollar value listed for the items, and the woman said she would provide a list of items taken once she completed an inventory, police reports said. The burglary occurred after 6:30 a.m.

Theft

A person reported Thursday that someone took about one-quarter mile of copper wiring from that length of irrigation system between Jan. 15 and 12:59 p.m. March 18 in the 1300 North block of 14500E Road in rural Momence, Kankakee County sheriff's reports said. The wiring was valued at about $5,000.

Violating a court order

Rhonda G. Bradigan, 50, of 13628 E. 9000N Road, Grant Park, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Dixie Highway in Beecher for violating a court-ordered no-contact order in a stalking case, Beecher police reports said.

Violation of sex offender registration

Shamone K. White, 33, of 837 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Monday at the Kankakee Police Department, 385 E. Oak St., Kankakee, and charged with violation of sex offender registration, Kankakee police reports said.

Violating order

of protection

Michael Eugene Pennell, 23, of 357 1/2 River St., Bourbonnais, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Ivy Lane in Bradley and charged with violating an order of protection, Bradley police reports said.