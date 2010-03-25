Education: Central Community Unit School District 4

Parents who attended Monday's Central Community Unit School District 4 Board of Education meeting with concerns about preschool programs were assured that the program will continue.

However, the school district will accept only half the number of students, unless the state resumes funding for it, said Superintendent Tonya Evans. The school district's preschool programs, which are not mandated, were supposed to receive $227,00 from the state this year, but Evans said, "to date, we have received nothing."

Overall, the state owes the school district $704,131 -- about 6 percent of its $12 million budget, she said.

In February, the school board decided to cut 12 jobs for next year -- including one of the two preschool teachers. One teacher will remain, with classes of 20 students in the morning and 20 in the afternoon, she said.

Children included in early childhood and special education programs will remain enrolled. If additional slots are available, students the most at risk will be placed first, Evans said.

The full program will be restored to two teachers and 80 students, Evans said, "if we had that money in the bank rather than a verbal agreement from the state that they aren't able to fulfill. We can no longer rely on a verbal commitment."

Teachers gain tenure

The school board on Monday granted tenure to six teachers --

* Eather Prairie, Chebanse Elementary.

* Jolene Huddleston, Chebanse Elementary.

* Brenda Yohnka, Chebanse Elementary.

* Brad Senffner, vocal music, Central High School

* Amber Boudreau, Central High School physical education and volleyball coach

* William Bretzman, vocational-agriculture and FFA adviser.

