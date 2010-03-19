Courts: Byrd apparently not part of Kool and The Gang flock

Samuel R. Byrd claims he is a member of the musical group Kool & the Gang and further claims he helped write the song "Kickin' the Groove" for the funk group.

But associates of Kool & The Gang disputed the claims when contacted Thursday.

Sharifa Bounef, officer manager for Gang Touring Inc., the company through which "Kool & the Gang" operates, said Byrd's never been a member. She said the group's manager, Adil Bayyan -- who has been with the group since 1972 and is the brother of two of the original members -- said he's never heard of Byrd.

"He doesn't know who that person is," Bounef said.

"I believe this individual to be providing you with misleading and false information," Bayyan said in a written statement to The Daily Journal Thursday evening. "This seems to be a fraud."

Byrd, 57, is scheduled to go on trial next week at the Kankakee County Courthouse. He has been charged with two counts of theft of more than $100,000 after a man reported to Bourbonnais police that Byrd bilked him out of $127,000 in 2006.

~ Kristen Zambo