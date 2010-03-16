Jeff Bonty: Facebook appealing, addictive

Last week, I thought I was having issues with my laptop.

I asked on my Facebook page if others were having trouble with the Internet, especially Facebook. It seems with the millions and millions of people on the social network site that they have issues once a week.

Back to work I went.

I checked my Facebook page and sure enough I had some responses. They were not what I was expecting.

Andy told me he was addicted to Facebook. Then Ted asked if there was a program to help break the addiction.

"I think they are working on a FB (Facebook) app (application),'' I answered.

It has been more than a year since I started using Facebook on a regular basis.

One thing is for sure. A lot of us have an attraction, if not an addiction, to it.

Is it bad when you start a page for your pet? You do this because you use the pet as a comedy act or your alter ego.

There are three Facebook pages I check on a daily basis. My own, my cat (Smokey) and The Daily Journal page.

Part of it is for work purposes. The Daily Journal site is one where we are trying to converse with the public, as well as inform. It is a definite work in progress.

Smokey's page is one where I write his weather blog (Smokey the Weather Cat's Facts and Forecast) Monday through Friday.

My page I use for work, as I am with this column, and for connecting with friends.

Again on Saturday I asked on Facebook if there was a solution or remedy for being addicted.

Karla said if there was one to let her know. Karla is on Facebook a lot. She plays the games and she converses with friends. And sometimes she requests songs.

Earlier Saturday, she made this post: "I need to stay off Facebook for the rest of today. I have a lot to get done. I hope everyone has a wonderful day today. ... Anyway, I will try real hard to stay off of here.''

Karla didn't stay off long. She had a running dialogue with another friend.

One morning I can have dozens of friends on Facebook, and then there are days where there are one or two.

In this past year I have seen one trend on Facebook. People are not afraid to tell you what they are doing. I mean really doing.

You know if some had a long night or day at work. The flu bug has hit. I have even read one on the newspaper's page where they vent about work while at work. That is not a good thing to do. At least that is what experts say. It could cause job termination.

It is also a great way to check in with friends who have been in harms way. Last month, I learned that two friends had survived a tsunami warning and the Chile earthquake.

Facebook has also reminded me of high school. Drama.

It is not a bad thing. For me, high school was 30 years ago and so much has changed. My waist line, my hair color, or lack of it, my outlook on life and those who have been in and out and now back in it.

We are adults. It is great to reconnect with them. We have a social network that allows us to find support and comfort. Even a little music or a laugh.

You can even get help for your addiction to the site. There is a Facebook Addiction Disorder page on Facebook with more than 1,000 followers.

There is a 20 question test you can take to see if you are a Facebook addict. Search for Facebook Addiction Disorder on Facebook.

Internet Addiction Disorder involves people hooked on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and many other social sites.

While it has its downside, one psychologist said it is not always a bad thing. He said many of those studying the disorder have some of the traits themselves.

So is there a remedy? Yes.

My Facebook friend, Becky, answered, "It's called logging off. After telling her she was no fun, Becky replied, "Sarcasm is always fun.''

Whether you think it is serious or not, Facebook is just the latest way we have found how the Internet affects are lives, for better or worse.

Jeff Bonty is Web/Wire editor. You can reach him via mail in care of The Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901; telephone (815) 937-3366 or e-mail (jbonty@daily-journal.com). You can also read his blog, Bontyful, (www.daily-journal.com/bloggers/ bontyful). Read his tweets on Twitter. com @bontyful.