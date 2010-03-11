Web exclusive: Sentencing date set for Scott Fitts

Former Grant Park police chief Scott Fitts will be sentenced May 18 on federal charges connected to a prostitution sting that he operated during 2006.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom A of the U.S. District Court in Urbana.

Fitts pleaded guilty May 28, 2009, to charges of wire fraud, filing a false income tax return and money laundering.

The "sting operation" netted more than $400,000 in "fines" from victims, according to federal prosecutors.

Fitts, his attorney Jeffrey Steinback and assistant U.S. attorney Eugene Miller conferred with Chief Judge Michael P. McCuskey by telephone Thursday.

Fitts and Steinback raised objections to the presentencing report and McCuskey has given federal prosecutors until April 9 to respond.

Fitts remains free on a $90,000 bond.