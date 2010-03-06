Chaplain Corps to mentor clergy

The Illinois National Guard Chaplain Corps will conduct a community clergy training program at Joliet Tuesday to help better understand the dynamics of troops and their families as they work through the issues with deployment.

The session will be held 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Joliet Armory, 2900 W. Jefferson St. RSVP to Chaplain (1st Lt.) Vincent Lambert at vincent.lambert@us.army.mil or (312) 805-5198.

"We realize we cannot be everywhere and we need the support of the community in supporting the needs of our troops and families," said National Guard Support Chaplain (Maj.) Steve Foster. "Bodies in faith are important to fill the gap."

Other sessions will be held at the same times Wednesday at the Chicago Armory, 5200 S. Cottage Grove Avenue and March 16 at the Peoria Armory,

2323 S. Airport Road.