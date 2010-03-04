Shooting victim dies in hospital

Family members of a Kankakee woman accidentally shot during a gang-related drive-by Tuesday are now making funeral plans after her medical ventilator was shut off early this morning.

Maria L. O'Connor, 24, was hit by a stray bullet at about 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Orchard Avenue in Kankakee. After undergoing surgery, she remained in a coma Wednesday, her stepmother, Joann Martinez, said late Wednesday night.

O'Connor died after being taken off a ventilator before 6 a.m. today. "We don't have an official time of death yet because the body is still in surgery for organ donation," said Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Chuck Wilson.

"That's what she wanted to do," Martinez said of her stepdaughter's plan to be an organ donor.

O'Connor was four weeks pregnant and likely didn't even know yet, Martinez said, adding that her family only learned of it in the hospital.

Police said members of one gang riding in a white sport utility vehicle fired multiple rounds at a couple of men from a rival gang, who were walking down the block from O'Connor. She wasn't the intended target.

Martinez said O'Connor was going home after interviewing for a job at a Court Street restaurant when she was shot. O'Connor immediately was taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Kankakee Police Chief Mike Kinkade said the stray bullet hit O'Connor as she walked home.

"My husband heard the shooting from my house," Martinez said in a quiet voice Wednesday afternoon, before family members decided to shut off the ventilator keeping O'Connor alive, but brain dead.

She said the bullet went into O'Connor's neck and passed through her jaw before hitting her windpipe -- exiting through her teeth.

Martinez said she and her husband, O'Connor's father, gained custody of her when she was 12 years old. O'Connor lived with Martinez's one daughter and grandson, and she babysat for the boy, who will turn 2 years old later this month.

"He's been asking for her," Martinez said of her grandson.

Devon W. Barker, 20, of 753 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, is being held on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm after police arrested him Tuesday. O'Connor's death could mean an upgraded charge of murder.

Barker is being held without bond at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, pending a bond hearing, which could occur today.

"The matter is under review," First Assistant State's Attorney Bill Dickenson said, declining further comment on a pending case.

By noon Tuesday, Barker and another man were in police custody after officers stopped the SUV in the 400 block of East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee. Late Tuesday evening, Kinkade said the second man had been released, pending further investigation.

O'Connor, a Kankakee High School graduate, has two sisters and 12 stepsiblings, Martinez said.

The Daily Journal senior reporter Bill Byrns contributed to this report.