School Taser incident brings another lawsuit

A lawsuit seeking $33 million in damages for three students shocked by a Taser gun at Kankakee Junior High School was filed last week.

It is the fourth lawsuit to be filed in a month against Kankakee School District 111 and the Kankakee Police Department over incidents where a school resource officer allegedly shocked students who apparently volunteered for demonstrations of the Taser gun.

The newest lawsuit brings to eight the number of students whose parents have filed lawsuits over the incidents. One of the students suffers from a mental illness, according to the lawsuit.

Both school and police officials previously admitted the officer used his Taser gun on students, and are currently investigating exactly what happened. But, neither school nor police officials have commented on either matter since the first lawsuit was filed Jan. 14.

Kankakee Police Chief Mike Kinkade said last week the investigation continues, but again declined to say when the investigation would be completed. Colleen Legge, superintendent, has also declined to comment on the matter since the first lawsuit was filed.

The officer, Lonnie Netzel, was placed on paid administrative leave.

In January, The Daily Journal spoke with Paullete Calhoun and her 12-year-old son, one of the alleged victims, whom she said suffers from a bipolar disorder. The child, who spoke to the newspaper while under the supervision of his mother, said he asked Netzel to use the Taser gun on him after seeing it used on three other classmates. Netzel shocked the boy on the hip. He said the shock burned at first, but left him feeling sore for the rest of the day with "the kinda pain you get when you hurt your back.

"I didn't really think it was gonna hurt that much," he said. The boy suffered no visible burn marks and was not taken to the hospital, Calhoun said. But she remains angered by the incident, saying, "Why would a police officer have a weapon in a classroom and then turn around and ask kids to volunteer to be tased?"

The allegations in the latest lawsuit state:

* Netzel used a Taser gun on a 13-year-old boy's leg in the school's hallway, in October 2009.

* Netzel used a Taser gun on a 12-year-old boy on Jan. 12 while supervised by two teachers, Jessica Labon and Teresa LaReau, who were named in the first two lawsuits.

* Netzel shocked Calhoun's son while supervised by a teacher.