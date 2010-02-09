Police blotter: Feb. 9, 2010

Battery

Benjamin M. Payton, 18, of 202 N. Bridge St., Aroma Park, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, and charged with battery, Kankakee police reports said.

Criminal damage

to property

A person reported at 9:34 p.m. Feb. 2 that bullet holes were found in the front picture window of a home in the 600 block of Country Club Drive in Kankakee, Kankakee police reports said.

Death investigation

Preliminary autopsy results appear to indicate that a Cullom woman died from natural causes Saturday in her home and not from a flash of fire sparked when she apparently lit a cigarette while wearing oxygen equipment, the Livingston County coroner's office said Monday afternoon.

Neighbors found Helen K. Spinner, 57, in her home Saturday not breathing and she was pronounced dead there at 3:35 p.m. by Deputy Coroner David Murphy, according to the coroner's office.

Staff with the Livingston County sheriff's office and coroner's office are investigating her death, according to the coroner's office.

Domestic battery

* Janice L. Hoaks, 47, of Watseka, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Oak Street in Watseka and charged with domestic battery, Watseka police reports said.

* Joseph A. Ippolito, 22, of 941 S. Nelson Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Nelson Avenue in Kankakee and charged with domestic battery, Kankakee police reports said.

* Diana Angell, 46, 695 Willow Road, Manteno, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East First Street in Manteno and charged with domestic battery, Manteno police reports said.

Drugs

* Newburn Glass, 21, of 455 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 9 p.m Friday and charged with possession of crack cocaine after agents spotted him leaning into a car in the 1300 block of East Oak Street in Kankakee, talking with someone inside, Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group reports said.

When agents approached, he ran away and threw his coat on the ground, KAMEG reports said. Agents found a bag of suspected crack cocaine in the coat pocket, KAMEG reports said. The report didn't list how much was reportedly in the bag.

* A 14-year-old and a 13-year-old Kankakee Junior High School pupil were taken into custody at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the school, 2250 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee, after an officer found them in possession of less than 30 grams of marijuana at the school, Kankakee police reports said.

The teens were taken into custody and brought to the police station, where they were turned over to a detective for juvenile processing, Kankakee police reports said.

Reckless discharge

of a firearm

Police were called at about 10:34 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Country Club Drive and East Eagle Street in Kankakee for a report of shots fired, Kankakee police reports said. A resident in the 600 block of Wood Court in Kankakee reported that someone shot at their house, and officers found four bullet holes in the building but no residents were reported injured, police reports said.

Seven spent shell casings were found by officers in the road in the 1800 block of East Eagle Street, police reports said.