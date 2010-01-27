David O'Connell's suit against park district close to end?

The Kankakee Valley Park District and its former top administrator may be close to reaching a settlement in a 3 1/2-year-old lawsuit filed after commissioners fired the executive director -- a year short of his contract's end.

St. Anne Mayor David O'Connell, the former Kankakee Valley Park District executive director, filed suit Aug. 7, 2006, accusing commissioners of breach of agreement, violation of due process and violations of the Open Meetings Act.

The case was set to go to trial Tuesday, but last-minute negotiations began after O'Connell's attorney argued that Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kendall Wenzelman could give O'Connell back his job.

"The court has the power under the Open Meetings Act to declare null and void anything that happened" when issues were discussed illegally in closed session meetings, attorney Chris Bohlen told Wenzelman.

The Open Meetings Act does not allow governmental bodies to take a final action during a closed meeting. If it happens, the action may be voided by a court.

"There is no dispute that the park district did not comply with the Open Meetings Act. There is no dispute that nothing regarding Mr. O'Connell's employment occurs in open session," Bohlen said.

No tape recordings exist of closed session meetings in May, June and July 2006 -- when commissioners discussed and decided on ending O'Connell's contract -- which Bohlen said are additional violations.

O'Connell became executive director May 17, 2004, according to his contract. He was placed on paid leave June 2006 and then fired.

Park district attorney John Coghlan argued Tuesday that jurors, and not Wenzelman, should decide whether the violations occurred and if O'Connell should be compensated. When Wenzelman agreed with Coghlan, it launched Bohlen and Coghlan into fresh settlement talks.

Outside of the courtroom, Bohlen said the tentative settlement agreement is subject to commissioners' approval.

"The judge made some recommendations. I think it's entirely up to the park board," he said.

Coghlan said "there will be some discussion about a possible settlement" when commissioners meet for their regularly scheduled committee meeting Feb. 8. But Coghlan stopped short of saying the two sides reached a tentative deal.

What's next

Park district attorney John Coghlan said the board will discuss a settlement at a Feb. 8 meeting and could vote on it Feb. 22. A status hearing on the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Kankakee County Courthouse.