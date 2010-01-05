Bourbonnais set for flood insurance

Should a catastrophic flood happen, Bourbonnais will be prepared, in terms of its eligibility for insurance, thanks to the board's vote Monday.

The village board passed an ordinance updating its municipal code on flood-damage prevention.

Village Attorney Patrick Dunn said the ordinance was required by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in order to maintain insurance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's National Flood Insurance Program.

New countywide floodplain maps were produced for Kankakee County, as they were for all counties in Illinois, said Village President Paul Schore. Failure to adopt the maps by Jan. 20 -- the day the maps go into effect -- would mean suspension from the program. And that means the village would have an inability to obtain flood insurance, some types of disaster assistance, as well as state and federal grants and loans.

Schore said the update to the current ordinance would bring Bourbonnais up to 2010 standards.

What's next: The village board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. The village hall is closed Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

~ Emily Zulz