Dead body found in Bradley

A dead body was found in a field adjacent to the southwest side of Kmart in Bradley at about 9 a.m. today.

Both Bradley Police Chief Steve Coy and Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner confirmed that there was a body found and there is an investigation.

"We treat everything like a homicide until we know otherwise,'' Coy said.

Coy said by appearance, he judged the body not to be that of a child, but would give no further details.

At press time, a large portion of the southwest section of the Kmart parking lot had been cordoned off by law enforcement officials, who were investigating the scene. Investigators from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab were en route to the location, Coy said.

~ Kristen Zambo and Mike Voss