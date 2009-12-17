Not a day off in 40 years

Working on Christmas Day is really no big deal for George Mosier, of Bradley.

"I don't think I've taken a whole day off in 40 years," he said. "That's not the way the towing business works."

So, the 54-year-old tow truck driver expects at least six calls each on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (Yes, he started at 14, with an old hand-crank system on the back of a pickup.)

"Usually, it's something careless, like people getting locked out of their car or leaving the lights on and running down the battery. But bad weather can change everything."

Mosier recalls a holiday season when the area faced four straight days of snow. He spent one of those days on Interstate 57 near Gilman, working with the Illinois State Police.

"We pulled out car after car and got them going again. We had to: So they could bring the snow plows through," he said. "That was a heck of a day. That was exciting."

Working the holidays becomes a little more rewarding, even though the pay is the same. (It's a straight commission business driving for the Larry Menz Towing Service.)

"But, during the holidays everybody tells you, 'Man, you're a lifesaver,'" he said. "And there are jobs you never forget. Like I remember a Thanksgiving when I picked up a mom and daughter around Manteno and took them all the way to Champaign. They invited me to stay for dinner with them. They were so grateful to be home."

Mosier took a pass on that dinner, and his children, George Jr., Nicole and Ashley, each know that meals aren't that important to Dad. Sleep isn't a big deal either: Mosier sleeps odd hours, usually for only three to five hours a day/night.

And his own holiday meal?

"I'll throw a chicken in the oven if I get a chance. If I have to leave, I'll shut it off and hope it's still good when I get back."

And will there ever be a time to slow down and enjoy the holidays?

"Maybe six more years," he said without any tone of regret for the lifestyle he chose. "Or maybe sooner if I hit that lottery. I'm still working on that."