Jingle events raising funds for Arthritis research

The Jingle Bell Skate and Bingo Saturday at the OAK Ice Arena drew 59 participants Saturday as the first of four events to raise money for the Kankakee County Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.

* Friday from 4:30-6 p.m., the Riverside Health and Fitness Center will host a Jingle in the Water. Swimmers at the Kankakee YMCA have been raising funds all week during water exercise classes and open swim.

* Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Chicago Dough Pizza will hold a buffet. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $6 for children 6-11. Tickets will be sold at the door and anyone can come. The buffet includes pasta, pizza, salad bar, garlic bread, dessert pizza and soft drink.

* The 5 kilometer Jingle Bell Run/Walk will be held Sunday at 9 a.m. at Shapiro Developmental Center. Registration is $25 and can be done race day morning or at www.jinglebellkankakee.com.

Race packets can be picked up Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Tooper Center gym at Shapiro.

If you are not picking up your packet Saturday, try to arrive Sunday by 8 a.m. It may be difficult to find a close-in parking spot after 8:30 a.m. Last year's event drew 1,019 participants. This year, nearly 950 are already pre-egistered.

There will be a prerace ceremony, featuring the national anthem, the posting of the colors by the Marine Corps League and a welcome by Kankakee Mayor Nina Epstein.

Refreshments and the awards ceremony will follow the race, with donations from Chicago Dough, Mancino's, Coca-Cola, Oberweis, Culligan and Homestead Restaurant.

There will be prizes for the top runners and walkers, as well as top-fundraisers, best costumes, ugliest Christmas sweaters and high schools with the most participants.

~ Phil Angelo