No seat on county board for James Taylor Jr.

The process to name a successor for resigned Kankakee County Board Member Nickey Yates took an unexpected turn Tuesday for Democrat Central Committee candidate James Taylor Jr., of Kankakee.

Taylor's appointment was voted down by a 23-2 vote.

Kankakee County Democratic Central Committee Chairman Don St. Germaine Jr. noted that he had never seen such an action taken.

"Taylor is a good man. A team player. And his nomination came from the District 18 party representatives, as it should," he said. "We will caucus again with the District 18 people. They will name Taylor again. I will take his name back to the board in January. And we'll get this done."

St. Germaine believes there were some misunderstandings among Democrat board members, particularly George Washington Jr, and Leo Whitten, who led the vote against Taylor.

"They should have been apprised of the rules and the outcome of the caucus before this came to the board," St. Germaine said. "I will be working the phone in the next couple of days to work this out."

According to county board practices, the replacement candidate for a member unable to complete a full term is to be made by the political party of that board member stepping down. The committee members from that retiring member's district hold a caucus to determine the candidate, who must, of course, be a resident of that district.

Taylor was surprised by the vote and felt the rejection was actually a subtle show of support for Robert Ellington-Snipes, who has announced plans to run for Yates' spot in the next election. Taylor has expressed no interest in running after serving out the remainder of Yates' term.