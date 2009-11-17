Judge imposes weekly court appearances

Sometimes even judges can become frustrated, and that's just what happened Monday when a Kankakee County judge learned of yet another delay in a year-old water pollution case against a regional sewage treatment plant.

The attorney general's office filed a lawsuit against the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency Nov. 7, 2008, at the request of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The suit alleges that the treatment plant polluted the Kankakee River between February 2007 and September 2008, and also violated its state permit regarding how much contamination may be released into the waterway.

But the case has been marked by continual delays and requests for more time to broker a settlement -- a point sharply made Monday by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kendall Wenzelman during yet another hearing.

"I'm going to start setting you up on a weekly basis," Wenzelman said heatedly.

"I'm tired of this. This is absolutely uncalled for and here we are, still."

The remarks were triggered when Yesenia Villasenor-Rodriguez, an attorney defending the agency, said she should receive the final terms in a couple of days. The lead lawyer on their case has been out of the office, she said.

Wenzelman ordered that this lawyer, who was not named, appear in court every Monday morning until the documents are filed.

"It's time for it to be put to rest," Wenzelman said, adding to Villasenor-Rodriguez: "I understand you're just the messenger."

Villasenor-Rodriguez left the courtroom without comment. Another hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 23.

Assistant Attorney General Paula Wheeler said she hasn't received any documents or draft settlement agreements from the defense for two months.

The Kankakee plant, at 1600 W. Brookmont Blvd., is required to submit monthly reports about concentrations of contaminants in the wastewater. IEPA officials said the plant didn't report these concentrations and exceeded the limits of contaminants it may release.

The plant treats wastewater from Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Aroma Park and Chebanse.