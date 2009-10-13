Senate hopeful Jackson: 'I'm a problem solver'

Cheryle Jackson, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, was in town this weekend to address the Illinois NAACP Convention's Freedom Fund dinner.

The Daily Journal sat down with Jackson after her address at the Hilton Garden Inn, Kankakee to ask her a few questions as we do with all candidates.

The field is already crowded. Running in the Republican primary are: Patrick Hughes, a real estate developer; U.S. Rep. Mark Kirk, former southern Illinois judge Don Lowery and publisher Eric Wallace. And for the Democratic nod, candidates are: Chicago's former inspector general David Hoffman, State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and Dr. Robert Marshall, of Burr Ridge.

A black woman, Jackson most recently served as president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, a civil rights organization that advocates for social and economic progress for African-Americans. Here are a few of her answers to our questions.

The Daily Journal: Why did you decide to run for U.S. Senate?

Jackson: My curiosity was piqued when a group of women asked me to consider running. Then I was pleasantly surprised to find my name on President Obama's short list of six people he thought were qualified to replace him in the Senate.

TDJ: How did you find out?

Jackson: (Laughs) It was in the papers. It was Christmas Eve and it was in the papers. Obama's White House transition team released a December 2008 report with the names of six candidates he recommended to fill his vacant U.S. Senate seat, including U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Jesse Jackson Jr. of Chicago, Illinois Comptroller Dan Hynes, then-director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Chicago Urban League CEO Cheryle Jackson.

TDJ: The seat you are running for was held by Obama, followed by another black politician, Roland Burris. As a black candidate, what do you say to those who feel the seat is unfairly turning into a black politician's seat?

Jackson: The seat isn't owned by any racial group, any gender. It belongs to the people of Illinois. What I will say is this: Illinois seems to have a pattern of electing people who they believe will represent all of Illinois, not just the privileged few on the inside. That's why we've had wonderful senators like the late, great Paul Simon, Senator (Dick) Durbin and Barack Obama.

TDJ: You served as press secretary for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich who is now embroiled in federal corruption charges and left before the end of his first term. Did you leave because you sensed impropriety?

Jackson: I never was a part of the governor's political operation. I never was involved in his campaigns. I went to go work for the administration for the same reason millions of Illinoisans voted for the governor; they believed in the promise that he'd fight for families. And when it became less about that and was moving in the direction that I was increasingly uncomfortable with -- where it seemed to be more about politics than people -- I left and I chose to go to a place where I could do what I was signing up to do.

TDJ: You don't have any legislative experience. How does your professional experience qualify you for the U.S. Senate?

Jackson: My entire professional career has been dedicated to public service and in my role as public servant I've been totally focused on solving people's problems. I think that people, given how tough the times are, might be looking for a problem-solver over a politician.