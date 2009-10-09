Local church welcomes first woman pastor

This weekend will mark a historic moment for Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Kankakee.

On Sunday, and for the first time in its 107-year history, the church -- believed to be the oldest African-American place of worship in the city -- will officially welcome a woman pastor.

More than 200 people are expected to attend the event dedicated to Caldwell Chapel's new leader, the Rev. Lori K. Holmes.

This past June, Holmes was appointed to the position by Bishop Roy A. Holmes (no relation), her overseer within the African Methodist Episcopal Zion denomination. She replaced the Rev. Robert Harwell, who pastored Caldwell Chapel for four years. Harwell assumed that role after the passing of Pastor Nathan Richmond, who led the church for 32 years.

Prior to coming to Caldwell Chapel, located on Kankakee's north side, Lori Holmes spent 10 years pastoring a church that she founded and operated in Chicago's south suburbs. The Olympia Fields resident now commutes 35 miles south to the area several days a week to preach, handle church business and accompany her members at their loved ones' funerals.

Holmes, 37, has fallen in love with the community and plans to do as much outreach as possible. The church is preparing to expand its Thanksgiving dinner this year to feed more people. Holmes wants to start a prison ministry and a support group for recovering drug addicts. An assistant school principal in Gary, Ind., she also hopes to offer an after-school tutoring program for local children.

"I believe it is the church's responsibility, when all else fails, to pick up that torch to do what needs to be done," Holmes said.

Holmes is grateful for the support of her congregation.

"They're wonderful people. People who are hungry and longing for the Word of God. People who are eager and willing to work," Holmes said.

Overcoming obstacles

Holmes also appreciates that her congregation supports her despite being a woman pastor. In many denominations, people still struggle to accept women in the pulpit.

In fact, when she first felt called to preach as a teenager, Holmes said she wrestled with the idea that God was calling her at all.

"My mom is traditionally Baptist, and she had this perception that women are to be silent in church," Holmes said. "But the Lord told me, at age 17, that I have a great work for you to do."

Now, a powerful preacher and teacher, Holmes stands firm in her decision to pastor a church. During guest-speaking engagements, Holmes said, she's willing to stand on the floor, outside the pulpit, if necessary.

"I believe the greater thing is to get the message across. I believe the anointing makes the difference," Holmes said. "But I am a great discerner. I do know whether I'm received or not."

Richard Powell, a Caldwell Chapel member for 35 years, has been deeply inspired by Holmes, who holds a master's degree in divinity from Chicago Theological Seminary and several master's degrees in education.

"She's taking us to a new level of spirituality ... She's added a new spirit, a youthful exuberance," said Powell, 59.

For similar reasons, Michael Taylor has featured Holmes on his now syndicated radio show, "Upclose," on WKCC 91.1 FM several times.

After a recent broadcast, Taylor said he received more than 100 e-mails from people who were touched by a prayer that Holmes gave on the air. Taylor and Holmes have also joined forces to begin donating food and other essential items for Pembroke Township residents year-round.

Taylor said, "I applaud the efforts of Pastor Holmes for coming to this community and wanting to really be Godlike, and wanting to touch somebody."