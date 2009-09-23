Local officers work G-20 summit

Sixteen area police officers are helping to make up the security force at the G-20 summit being held Thursday and Friday in Pittsburgh.

The Kankakee Police Department has sent five officers; Kankakee County, four deputies; Bradley, two; Bourbonnais, two; Beecher, 2; and Monee, 1.

The officers left for Pittsburgh Tuesday and are set to return Saturday, said Kankakee Police Commander John Gerard.

The City of Pittsburgh pays for the officers.

The officers are part of the more than 150 being sent to Pittsburgh by the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS).

Formed three years ago as a result of the security needs following Hurricane Katrina, local law enforcement also participated in security measures for the Republican Party's National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., in August 2008.

Recent G-20 summits have been marked by large civil disturbances and protests. The summit will have participation from international leaders, heads of state and politically charged subjects.

The summit is designed to strengthen the international financial market and to foster sustainable economic growth and development.