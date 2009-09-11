Manteno fire district honors 2 policemen

Two Manteno Police officers will be first recipients of a new "extraordinary service" award by the Manteno Community Fire Protection District.

Officers James Ramseyer and Sean Prophet will receive the Maurice T. O'Keefe service award at 6:30 p.m. Monday during a brief ceremony at the fire protection district's meeting.

"Ramseyer provided assistance to our emergency medical service staff during a very difficult emergency on April 8," said Fire Chief Scott O'Brien. Ramseyer helped carry equipment, assisted with CPR and supported EMTs with patient handling to the ambulance.

Prophet was the first responder at the scene of an April 20 home fire at the Manteno Mobile Home Park.

"He provided the incoming units with information relative to the involvement, points of accessibility and verified that the occupant was safe," O'Brien said. "Officer Prophet's assistance set the stage for a smooth and efficient fireground operation," O'Brien added.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the 4:34 a.m. fire within 35 minutes.

The O'Keefe Service award is named for retired Fire Chief Maurice O'Keefe, who served the district for over 48 years. "It recognizes those individuals who provided extraordinary service to the district and its residents," O'Brien said.