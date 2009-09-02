Web exclusive: Hearing delayed again in water pollution case

At least another month's delay is expected before residents may learn whether a water pollution lawsuit filed last year by the Illinois Attorney General's office has been settled.

Lawyers defending the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency believe the suit has been settled, but don't have the newest draft of the agreement, KRMA attorney Yesenia Villasenor-Rodriguez said Tuesday.

Tuesday was the settlement deadline set by Circuit Judge Kendall Wenzelman. In court Tuesday morning, he begrudgingly scheduled another hearing for 9 a.m. Oct. 13. He said the case has been continued for months so the two sides could negotiate a settlement.

The suit was filed Nov. 7, 2008, at the request of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The IEPA alleged that discharges from KRMA's wastewater treatment plant polluted the river between February 2007 and September 2008 and violated its state permit.

The plant is required to submit monthly reports of concentrations of contaminants in the wastewater. The state contends the plant didn't report these concentrations, and exceeded the limits of contaminants it is permitted to release.

"We don't know what the terms of the settlement agreement are," Villasenor-Rodriguez said after the hearing.

She declined further comment, saying that until the deal is finalized the two sides still are considered in settlement negotiations.

Assistant Attorney General Nancy Tikalsky was unavailable for comment after the hearing.

The plant treats sewage from Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Aroma Park, and Chebanse. Treated effluence is discharged into the river.