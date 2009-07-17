Duits pleads not guilty in runaway case

A routine hearing for a Crescent City man accused of hiding his underage girlfriend quickly turned tense Thursday morning when his lawyer requested supervised visits between them.

Kyle M. Duits, 19, of 603 Union St., was arrested July 9 and charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of harboring a runaway. His mother, Joanne M. Duits, 40, of the same address, was charged with one count of harboring a runaway.

Their arrests came after Iroquois County sheriff's investigators found Samantha "Sami" Bogdan, now 16, of Martinton, in the Duits home on July 8. Investigators said mother and son allegedly hid her in their home and that both tried to comfort the girl's mother, Amanda Slaughter, while she desperately searched for her daughter. Bogdan was reported missing by her mother on July 3, when she and her boyfriend found a note the teen had left stating she had run away, wasn't happy at home and they should not look for her.

Kyle Duits' attorney, Kay Johnson, asked the court to allow supervised contact between the teens, saying that Kyle Duits' father, Dale, would supervise their visits.

The move brought a quick, muttered response from Bogdan's family, gathered en masse in the Iroquois County courtroom. The rumblings grew in intensity after Assistant State's Attorney Alex O'Brien said that prosecutors didn't object to the no-contact order being lifted so Bogdan and her boyfriend could spend time together under his father's watchful eye.

"You're not concerned it would affect your case?" Associate Judge James Kinzer asked.

O'Brien said he was told there was no objection to contact between the pair. But an objection quickly was lodged by Bogdan's mother.

"I do," Slaughter said loudly from the back row of the courtroom, all heads turning toward her. "I object to that. I'm her mother."

After about 30 minutes of private discussions out of the courtroom, Johnson reappeared before Kinzer to withdraw the request. State's Attorney James Devine said after the hearing that there had been a miscommunication.

"I think the way it ended up was the right way," with the no-contact order in place, Devine said, apologizing. "Our position on this case has not changed."

Johnson entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Kyle Duits. His next hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

Johnson declined comment after the hearing, also declining comment for Kyle Duits.

Harboring a runaway and criminal sexual abuse both are Class A misdemeanors, punishable by up to 364 days in jail. Devine has said that if convicted of the criminal sexual abuse charge, Kyle Duits would have to register yearly as a sex offender for 10 years.

Public Defender Dale Strough entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Joanne Duits. Her next hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. August 18.

"We'll review the evidence and go over it and see what will happen at the pretrial (hearing)," Strough said after the hearing.