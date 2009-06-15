News: Crash claims Manteno woman's life

Annmarie Fitzgerald, a 39-year-old Manteno resident, was killed in an automobile accident that occurred on Illinois Route 50, just south of the village limits, late Saturday night.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Fitzgerald was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m. Gessner said Fitzgerald was traveling north when a southbound vehicle crossed over the center line and hit Fitzgerald's car head-on.

The driver of the southbound car was hospitalized at Riverside Medical Center, Gessner said. The driver's name had not been released as of press time today.

Gessner said it took Manteno Fire Department personnel 15 to 20 minutes to extricate Fitzgerald's body from the wreckage. Illinois State Police, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police and the Manteno Police Department were also on the scene, Gessner said. State police and sheriff's police continue to investigate, Gessner said.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Gessner said.

~ The Daily Journal staff report