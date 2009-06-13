Sports Briefs

KANKAKEE

Flag Day

Flag Day 2009 will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Kankakee Memorial Gardens, 15 S. 3000E Road in Kankakee. There will be a flag burning ceremony.

Greenwood Avenue closing

Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, the railroad crossing on Greenwood Avenue in Kankakee will be closed for repairs, MJ Track Works Inc. of Streator has announced. The crossing is scheduled to be reopened by 8 a.m. on Friday.

BRAIDWOOD

Community information night

Exelon Nuclear's Braidwood Generating Station will host its next Community Information Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Cinder Ridge Golf Course, 24801 Lakepoint Drive in Wilmington. Members of the public can learn about Braidwood's tritium remediation progress and its plans for long-term spent fuel storage. Residents will also be able to receive updates about the stations other plant projects, like dry cask storage, which involves moving used nuclear fuel safely from the station's fuel pool into a robust steel-lined container.

BRADLEY

Town garage sales

The 12th-annual Bradley Community Garage Sales will be held on June 19 and 20 throughout the village of Bradley. Follow the red and white signs.

Kidz-Kan-Do youth camp

Kankakee County native, Tyjuan Hagler, 2007 Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl champ, will hold the third annual Kidz-Kan-Do Youth Football Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. The camp is for children ages 6-18.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. the day of the camp. Fee is $30.

If you would like more information on the Kidz-Kan-Do camp, e-mail tyjuanhaglerfootballcamp@yahoo.com.

Basketball camp

Hidden Cove Sportsplex announces its summer basketball camps for boys and girls in the seventh and eighth grades at the new facility on Ken Hayes Drive behind Northfield Square mall, beginning the week of June 22.

The camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, with sack lunch or lunch available at the facility for purchase.

The $175 fee per person includes all-day camp and a T-shirt, plus a $10 game card for use at the facility. For more information, contact Blair Bennett, athletic coordinator, at (815) 933-9150.

BOURBONNAIS

St. Paul open house

St. Paul Lutheran School, 1780 Career Center Road in Bourbonnais, will hold an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 20 to open their new location. For enrollment information, call (815) 932-0312.

Pastor appreciation barbecue

Hospice of Kankakee Valley's Pastor Appreciation Barbecue will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hospice facility, 482 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais. John Franklin, Hospice Spiritual Care Coordinator and Chaplain, will be presenting "Providing Care to People with Dementia." The event is open to all pastors and spiritual leaders in the community. For more information, or to RSVP, call (815) 939-4141.

On June 24, Hospice will host an informal informational session on "Five Wishes" (end-of-life decisions) at 5:30 p.m. at the Hospice office, 482 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais. To RSVP, call the office at (815) 939-4141.

IROQUOIS COUNTY

Pork chop supper

The Iroquois United Methodist Church will serve its annual Pork Chop Supper at 5 p.m. on June 20, at Dunning Park in Iroquois. Cost is $7 for a one pork chop meal; $8.50 for a two pork chop dinner; and ages 4 and under are free (no chop). Carry-outs will be available.

MOMENCE

Dixie Daze Celebration

The annual Dixie Daze Celebration, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on June 20, on Main Street Momence and Island Park in Momence. The Momence talent karaoke contest will begin with 6:30 p.m. registration, followed by the 7 p.m. contest.

MANTENO

Senior trip planned

The Manteno Seniors will take a bus trip to Drury Lane Theatre to see "The Pump Boys and Dinettes" on July 1. Cost is $30, which includes transportation, food and the show. The bus will leave the Leo Hassett Center in Manteno at approximately 9:30 a.m. For more information or to RSVP, call Marie Scott at (815) 468-8250.