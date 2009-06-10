Sports Briefs

PEMBROKE

School to participate in summer food program

Lorenzo R. Smith School in Pembroke Township will participate in the summer food service program June 8-July 31.

Breakfast and lunch are available for children up to age 18. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the administration office at (815) 944-5448.

MANTENO

Farmers market returns

The farmers market returns June 18 to downtown Manteno. Hours are 2 to 6 p.m.

The first 500 visitors will receive free reusable tote bags.

Vendors or sponsors interested in participating in Manteno's farmers market should contact Merrill Marxsman at 410 Dogwood St., Park Forest, IL. 60466 or by e-mail to Merrill@marxmanag.com.

KANKAKEE

Picnic set for nurses alumni

St. Mary's Nurses Alumni is looking for nurses to join fellow nurses for the potluck picnic indoors at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the sisters' residence.

Food and drinks will be provided.

For more information, call Mary Blanchette at (815) 468-3815.

MANTENO

Cheesemaking workshop

The Center for Sustainable Community will hold an Intro to Cheesemaking workshop at Nisse Farm in Manteno on June 20.

The two-hour program will begin at 1 p.m. and presenter Deborah Niemann-Boehle will cover how to make cultured dairy products including yogurt, buttermilk, queso blanco, ricotta, mozzarella and chevre. Cost is $35.

For more information call Julie at (708) 828-4325 or register online at www.centerforsustainablecommunity.org/calendar.html.