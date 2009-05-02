Fix It! -- Landlord wins fight with Nicor

<strong>Editor's note: Fix It! has changed the way readers submit their complaints. We now ask that you share your dilemma in writing only, sending your letter to Antonio Young, The Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901; or by e-mail at ayoung@daily-journal.com.</strong>

Landlord John Johnson alleges a former tenant moved out of his apartment building in Bourbonnais last November without paying his Nicor gas bill.

But Johnson didn't know it until after a new tenant moved in and had the gas service turned on in his name. On Dec. 30, 2008, the new tenant was issued a $1,700 Nicor gas bill run up by the former tenant.

Johnson said the new tenant called Nicor to try to rectify the situation. But, Johnson said, Nicor claimed that the new tenant had lived there before and owed the back payments, even though the company wouldn't provide any proof of prior residency. A lock was put on the meter, Johnson said.

The new tenant eventually called the Illinois Commerce Commission, based in Springfield. According to its Web site, the agency's mission is to "pursue an appropriate balance between the interest of consumers and existing and emerging service providers to ensure the provision of adequate, efficient, reliable, safe and least-cost public utility services."

Within five days, Nicor dropped the case against the new tenant.

On Jan. 29, Johnson received the $1,700 bill from Nicor. He called the company's complaint department, which told him told to submit copies of the lease agreement with the former tenant who ran up the bill. He did so, but three weeks later, Johnson said, Nicor sent him a letter stating that a lease between a landlord and tenant is not considered a binding contract by Nicor, and that he was responsible for the bill.

Johnson said he has owned apartments in Manteno, Bradley and Ashkum for almost 20 years, and this was the first time that he has ever experienced such a problem.

He was even more surprised that Nicor wanted him to pay the money, although the company wouldn't give him any information about the former tenant's account because it was "confidential," Johnson said.

On March 30, Johnson learned that the bill, under his name, was being handled by a collection agency. That's when he called Fix It!

But Fix It! didn't have to do much. Johnson delivered some good news as we prepared to tackle the problem. On April 5, he filed a complaint online with the Illinois Commerce Commission. Eight days later, a Nicor representative called to tell him that the company had dropped the charges. On April 18, the Illinois Commerce Commission sent Johnson a letter documenting the agreement made by Nicor.

To file a similar complaint, log onto www.icc.illinois.gov; call (800) 524-0795; or mail to Illinois Commerce Commission; 527 East Capitol Ave.; Springfield, IL. 62701.