'Boxing capital' -- Midwest took notice of Kankakee County

Sixty years ago, Kankakee County could lay legitimate claim to the title "boxing capital of the world.''

Ezzard Charles and "Jersey'' Joe Walcott were preparing for their heavyweight championship fight scheduled for June 22, 1949, at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Both boxers established their training camps at local venues, and their presence drew national and international attention.

Walcott's facility, a campground east of Momence known then as Peaceful Valley, felt like a movie set. Charles had the matinee idol good looks (and a Walter Payton smile) but his training was conducted at Sunset Hills Camp, east of Kankakee, in a more woodsy, work camp atmosphere.

There was always time for a photo op, but Walcott did run more than 300 miles as part of his regime. The press coverage would even document how badly Charles, the "Cincinnati Cobra," battered some of his sparring partners.

That coverage extended all the way to a photo of Charles putting on one of his "be-bop" records, and later practicing his "bass fiddle." Walcott was in his pajamas in one shot, taking a day off and reading The Daily Journal. Later, Walcott visited the paper and was seen sitting at one of the new linotype machines in a photo in the next day's edition.

Walcott, who "admitted" to being 35, was thought to be a little older than that. He was a rags-to-riches story.

He eventually earned his shot at Joe Louis for the heavyweight title, but he lost two close decisions. When Louis retired, he decided that Walcott and Charles should fight to see who would succeed him. It wasn't talked about in public, but all three men really got along well together and had great respect for each other.

Charles was younger (27) and nearly 15 pounds lighter than Walcott's 196. But the public relations score was even when the imagination of "Madman" Jack Mintz was factored into the equation. As Charles' spokesperson, Mintz did all he could to put the spotlight on his boxer, the slight favorite in the bout. He even showed up at Walcott's camp and heckled from amid the spectators at a sparring workout.

That was the sideshow, but what was in the center ring of this circus? Kankakee, in a post-war boom that had the Midwest taking notice.