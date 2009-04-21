Police blotter - April 21, 2009

<strong>Drive-by shooting</strong>

Two juveniles sitting near the intersection of South Poplar Avenue and East Maple Street in Kankakee at about 11 p.m. Friday told Kankakee police a black vehicle drove by and a person in the back seat fired several gun shots at them.

The juveniles said they quickly ran away. One of the teens then discovered he had been shot in the left lower leg. He was treated and released for the gunshot wound.

Police were told that there was an earlier incident involving several of the same individuals in this same area, but that incident had not been reported to police. City detectives are interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (815) 933-0426 or (815) 933-3321.

<strong>Assault</strong>

Rebecca L. Redman, 40, of Sheldon, has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting police following a Sunday arrest by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police. She was released on bond Monday following a court hearing.

* A 16-year-old Kankakee boy was riding a bike at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Station Street Avenue when he was approached by four males of unknown ages.

The victim told Kankakee police that one of the men hit him in the face and knocked him off his bike. The group took the bike. The boy declined medical treatment.

* A 50-year-old Kankakee man was reportedly beaten at about 9 p.m. Saturday by two men and a woman in his house in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue in Kankakee.

He said that when he let the trio inside his house they began punching and kicking him. He apparently passed out and when he was awoke by a friend Saturday morning, he was brought to Provena St. Mary's Hospital with an eye swollen shut, a cut left ear and cuts and bruises.

The victim told police his attackers did not take anything from his house.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

James G. LeClair, 34, of Crescent City, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery following a fight with his wife on Sunday. LeClair was booked into the Iroquois County Jail and later released on bond.

* Matthew S. Klien, 31, of 32 Bonds Drive in Bourbonnais, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Sunday at his home by Bourbonnais police on charges of domestic battery.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

Tammy L. Simington, 35, of Sheldon, is being held at the Will County Jail on charges of possessing more than 1,500 suspected ecstasy pills. Simington was arrested Monday by Peotone Police and is being held without bond.

<strong>Burglary</strong>

Randy W. Hoffner, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested Saturday by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police on charges of residential burglary. Hoffner was also charged with fleeing and eluding police and with obstruction of justice. He is now free on bond.

<strong>Guns</strong>

* A Sunday morning traffic altercation along Illinois Route 17 West escalated to aggravated assault after one motorist pulled alongside the other car and pointed a rifle at the driver.

The motorist was able to stop a Kankakee police officer at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Washington Avenue and describe the vehicle. Officers located the car and found a .22-caliber rifle in the rear of the vehicle.

Christopher B. Tapp, 20, of Austin, Ark., was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

* Three vehicles parked in the 200 block of South Wildwood Avenue in Kankakee were struck by gunfire sometime prior to 9 p.m. Friday, according to Kankakee police.

Police responded to the location after reports from residents of shots being fired. Witnesses told police that two men in a Dodge Intrepid were responsible for the damage.