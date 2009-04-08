Police Blotter, April 8

<strong>Theft</strong>

A group of three men and a woman who attempted to steal the wheels and rims off of vehicles at two locations on Sunday evening were arrested for theft.

Bradley police arrested John W. Reddington, 21, of 372 S. Walnut St., Manteno; Christopher Thomas Halley, 23, of 125 Keigher Dr., Manteno; Kevin Charles Chidester, 22, of 136 Church St., Manteno; and Jerri A. Fout, 22, of 253 S. Clinton Ave., Bradley, each for two counts of theft.

Police said the quartet started the alleged theft spree by stealing the tire and rims off of a car at Cooley's Auto Sales, and later targeted a car in the parking lot at Lowe's Home Improvement in Bradley, where they were arrested.

<strong>Battery</strong>

Misty R. Kottke, 29, of Watseka, was arrested for battery and resisting a peace officer at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday.

Domestic battery

* Rebecca A. Burton, 36, of Watseka, was arrested for domestic battery by Watseka police at 10:20 a.m. on Monday.

* Cynthia G. Baylock, 49, of Watseka, was arrested domestic battery by Watseka police at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

* Gary Lee Denoyer, Sr., 47, 472 1/2 N. Prairie Ave., Bradley, was arrested for domestic battery by Bradley police at 10:45 p.m. last Thursday.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Kevin J. Walenga, 455 Milburn Ave., Crete, was arrested on a charge of DUI by Bradley police at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.