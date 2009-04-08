Kankakee Township shifts toward Dems

Kankakee Township Democrats swept out three long-time incumbents in Tuesday's election, removing them from offices that had been controlled by Republicans for more than three decades.

"I do believe you're going to hear a lot more from the Democrats from here on out," said newly-elected Kankakee Township Supervisor Larry Enz said. "I don't think anybody deserves just to have the attitude that they control things. I think confrontation is good for the community, as long as you keep it civil."

He credited the victories to an aggressive door-to-door campaign, Republican complacency and increased budget spending.

"Their party has pretty much been in control in that office I believe since 1969, and I think people were just ready for a change," said Enz.

Enz received 1,990 votes, defeating Republican incumbent Michael Mulcahy, who received 1,680 votes. Democrat Celia Sykes was elected clerk with 1,857 votes, compared to 1,770 for Republican incumbent Wanda Cantrell. Democrat James Tierney was elected highway commissioner with 1,917 votes, defeating Republican incumbent Darwin Jaenicke, who received 1,751 votes.

Three Republicans and one Democrat won seats on the township board.

Of the 12,198 votes cast, Republicans Bert Dear (2,116 votes), Connie Suprenant (1,844) and Larry Mackin (1,707) were re-elected. Democrat Cecil Bellephant (1,740) also gained victory.