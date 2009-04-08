Former sheriff elected Watseka mayor, plus Iroquois results

Former Iroquois County Sheriff Bob Harwood was elected mayor of Watseka on Tuesday, replacing John Weidert, who didn't seek election to a second term.

The city also will have new faces on the city council with the defeat of veteran Aldermen Pearl Hamilton by Marvin Purvis in the 1st Ward and defeat of James Siebert by Michael Marcier in the 3rd Ward.

In Ward 4, Marti Bramstedt defeated Donnie King 274-159.

Alderman Silas Light ran for city clerk and was defeated by Sean Deneau 673-571.

Harwood, also a former alderman, defeated former mayor Ted Martin and Alderman William Nutter in the mayoral race -- more than doubling their vote totals. The result was Harwood 716, Martin 336, Nutter 245. Martin served one term, losing his re-election bid to Weidert four years ago.

Harwood has served as chairman of the city police commission since 2005. After a long career in the sheriff's department, he was appointed sheriff in July 2002 after veteran sheriff Joe Mathy retired. Harwood ran for election as a Democrat, but was defeated in November 2002 by Sheriff Eldon Sprau, a Republican.

<strong>Sheldon</strong>

Former Sheldon mayor Frank Davenport was elected again Tuesday, defeating Butch Wang, who had beaten him four years ago. This time, it was a three-way race with Davenport polling 121 votes to 103 for Wang and 83 for Terry Farris. In 2005, Wang defeated Davenport 142-131.

Leslie Banning was re-elected clerk with 148 votes to 131 for challenger Kathryn May Smith.

Clifton

Clifton Village President Bob Frooninckx won another term, with 186 votes to 102 for challenger Randy Gigl. Only two candidates ran for three trustee posts, Jan Meier O'Connell polling 244 and Todd Schoon 176. For clerk, 52 write-in votes were cast but not reported specifically Tuesday evening.

<strong>Crescent City</strong>

In Crescent City, incumbent Mark Rabe led trustee candidates with 109 votes. Also re-elected were Steven Carley with 101 and Beverly Stein with 96. Wade Bell finished with 35. Village President Jim Ward and Clerk Ruth Boyer were unopposed.

<strong>Iroquois</strong>

Trustee Dennis Figg led Iroquois village trustee candidates with 41 votes to 33 for Trustee Gary Strahl, 26 for challenger Randy Luecke and 25 for incumbent Gary Scurlock. Three were to be elected.

<strong>Milford</strong>

Trustees Cory Birch and Fred Hines Jr. were re-elected, joined by Kevin Woodby. The totals were Birch, 228; Hines 225; Woodby 198; Scott Newman 99; Christopher Spark 59; and Ronald Hollister 57. Village President David Maro was unopposed.

<strong>Cissna Park</strong>

Village President Rick Baier was unopposed. Trustees elected were Douglas Bauer with 159 votes and Michael Gorman and J.D. Jennings with 190 each. Jason Redeker lost, with 100 votes.

<strong>Wellington</strong>

In a six-way contest for three Wellington village trustee posts, Lawrence Thompson led with 41 votes, followed by Trustee Ray Langelier with 33; Austin Hiram Crawford, 31; William Bruens, 22; Raleigh Hinkle, 13; and Raymond Brookwalt, 7.