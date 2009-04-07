Court orders Stages club to close

Stages, the gentlemen's club at 1045 S. East Ave., Kankakee, will be closed within 30 days following a ruling by the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa, which stated the location's zoning is not suited for this type of business.

Kankakee Mayor Donald Green announced at the conclusion of Monday's Kankakee City Council meeting that the appellate court had overturned the Kankakee County court's previous ruling allowing the club to operate at that location.

The club, owned by Neil Fahrow of Bourbonnais, opened on July 31, 2004. He could not be reached for comment this morning. An appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court would be Fahrow's last option.

Almost immediately after the establishment opened, the city sought to have it moved or closed. The city modified its zoning ordinance to allow adult uses under the Industrial-2 zoning category provided the owner obtained a special-use permit.

Chris Bohlen, Kankakee's corporate counsel, said the business is operating in an I-1 zoning district.

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>~ Lee Provost</strong></em>