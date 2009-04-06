Police blotter - April 6, 2009

<strong>Armed robbery</strong>

Kankakee police arrested a Kankakee man and a 16-year-old boy who allegedly held up two victims at gunpoint Saturday afternoon with a stolen gun.

Derek J. Mitchell, 18, 1444 E. Eagle St., Kankakee, and a 16-year-old boy, also of Kankakee, were arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm by Kankakee police at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the two victims stopped in the 200 block of Illinois Avenue in Kankakee to talk to Mitchell and the boy, who got into the car, robbed them of $720 in cash at gunpoint, and then escorted their two victims to the back of a nearby building.

Police found Mitchell and the boy in the car about one block away, and recovered the handgun at the time of the arrest, which was reported stolen out of Montgomery, Ala.

<strong>Motor vehicle theft</strong>

Kankakee police received two reports of stolen vehicles over the weekend.

* A 2002 Silver GMC Yukon was reported stolen from the 1200 block of East Maple Street, Kankakee. A 39-year-old reported the car missing to Kankakee police at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There was no broken glass at the scene, and the driver's car key was not stolen, police said.

* A second car, a 1987 Buick Regal, was reported stolen from the 300 block of South Oakdale Avenue, Kankakee, at 5 a.m. on Sunday. The 39-year-man and owner of the vehicle reported the theft to Kankakee police.

<strong>Criminal damage</strong>

* Three men were arrested by Kankakee Police early Sunday morning for throwing a brick through the windows of a building and a car, and injuring the passenger inside.

Javier Garduno Jr., 20; Garino Garduno, 21; and Jose Garduno, 18, all of 355 S. Yates Ave., Kankakee, were arrested by Kankakee City Police for two counts each of criminal damage to property at 2:13 a.m. Sunday for breaking a window at Kids Hope United, 555 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, and throwing a brick through the window of a 2002 gold Dodge Durango, injuring a passenger inside.

* A 15-year-old Kankakee boy was arrested by Kankakee City Police around 2:09 a.m. on Sunday for punching out a window at a residence in the 300 block of North Illinois Avenue, Kankakee.

<strong>Disorderly conduct</strong>

Richard T. Lewis, 23, of 608 S. Rosewood Ave., Kankakee, was arrested for two counts of disorderly conduct by Kankakee City Police around 2:41 a.m. Sunday after a 43-year-old woman complained he repeatedly knocked at her door, and tried to enter her home in the 400 block of South 5th Avenue, Kankakee. Police allegedly found Lewis walking shirtless and pantless about one block away. Lewis claimed he was trying to enter his child's mother's house. He was also charged with obstructing justice after attempting to give police a false name.

<strong>Residential burglary</strong>

A white refrigerator and some copper pipes were stolen from the basement of an apartment complex in the 100 block of West Court Street, Kankakee between Friday and Saturday. The 58-year-old man who reported the missing items told Kankakee police he had shown the apartment to prospective renters on Friday, and suspected that one of them stole the items.

<strong>Burglary</strong>

Watseka Police arrested Alan L. Sams, 48, of Watseka, at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on charges of burglary, retail theft under $300, and theft under $300. Police said they recovered items Sams allegedly took from Big R store.

<strong>Drug arrest</strong>

Watseka Police arrested Billie A. Kirts, 20, Milford, on charges of possessing cannabis under 2.5 grams at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday. Kirts was also charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

Kimberly M. McNitt, 24, Watseka, was arrested on charges of domestic battery by Watseka Police at 9:42 a.m. on Saturday.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Chad M. Meents, 28, of Clifton, was arrested Sunday by Illinois State Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Meents was stopped for speeding and improper lane usage at 11:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 just north of the Kankakee exit.

He was treated for injuries sustained in an earlier altercation at Riverside Medical Center according to police. He was charged with DUI following his release from the hospital and transported to the Kankakee County Jail.

* Rodney J. Bauer, 36, of Herscher, was charged with DUI after he was found wandering in a field after he reportedly drove his pickup truck into a cornfield near Herscher Sunday evening.

Kankakee County Sheriff's Police were notified of the accident following an OnStar notice that airbags had deployed in Bauer's truck without a response from the driver. Bauer was found wandering in a field several hundred feet from the vehicle.

* Earl Holmes, 56, of Chicago, was arrested for alcohol and speeding violations Saturday afternoon by Illinois State Police.

Police stopped Holmes who was northbound on Interstate 57 near the Manteno exit. He was charged with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding. Holmes was booked into the Kankakee County Jail.

<strong>Battery</strong>

Ann Marie Jasinski, 39, of Manteno, was arrested for battery Friday morning by Kankakee County Sheriff's Police following an altercation between her and another woman at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Jasinski allegedly pushed another woman and later struck her in the face while she was being carried from the courthouse on a stretcher.

<strong>Criminal damage</strong>

Kankakee County Sheriff's Police arrested Jose D. Bisaillon, of Bourbonnais, on a criminal damage complaint Friday.

Bisaillion allegedly threw a tire iron and broke the windshield of another vehicle during an argument near a trailer court on Illinois Routes 45 and 52 near Bourbonnais. He was charged with criminal damage to property and having no driver's license.