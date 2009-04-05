Web Exclusive: 12-year-old survives bicycle-car collision

A 12-year-old cyclist who was hit by a car on Kennedy Drive early Saturday evening survived the collision with only minor head injuries.

The accident occurred at the intersection of South Kennedy Drive and Congress Street in Bradley around 8:30 p.m. as the boy was crossing the street with his friends to go to Burger King.

He was rushed to Provena St. Mary's Hospital, treated and released.

"He is all right now. He should be fine," said Joseph Sells, the boy's father, of 541 W. Prairie St., Bradley.

The driver of the Intrepid did not receive a citation. But Bradley Police ticketed the boy for failure to yeild. Sells said his son failed to stop for a 2002 Dodge Intrepid while crossing Kennedy Drive, and the car struck him in the back tire, causing him to slam into the pavement.

<p style="text-align: right;"><em>~Leila Noelliste</em>