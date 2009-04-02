Kankakee cops, firefighters move into public safety building

The Kankakee police and fire departments are spending this week moving into the city's renovated Kankakee Public Safety Building.

At a cost of $6.5 million, Heritage Development & Construction transformed 34,000 square feet of space at the former City Hall, which also was the previous home of the police and fire departments. During the nine-month renovation, the police used the former Graham Building on Schuyler Avenue as its headquarters, while firefighters used a former armory building on Willow Street.

City council meetings will soon return to the public safety building, where they were held before the renovation. The first council meeting to be held in the renovated building will be April 6.

"This should be good for at least another 70 years," Kankakee Mayor Donald Green said during a building tour Tuesday.

The renovation project was completed with the environment in mind. Like the $4.5 million renovation of the new administrative center, the former 8,500-square-foot Kankakee Public Library property on South Indiana Avenue, the project was completed under the strict guidelines of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program, which sets standards for the Green Building Rating System.

Green estimated that if the city had set out to build two new buildings like the ones renovated, it would have cost the taxpayers at least $40 million.

The project included remanufactured carpet squares and floor tile, countertop made from pulverized glass, the latest in energy efficient heating and cooling systems and environmentally-friendly paint.

