Bradley sports complex draws interest from near, far

Hidden Cove Family Fun Park is getting its game face on.

The Bradley amusement center might be best known for its miniature golf, go-carts, bumper boats and arcade games, but an $11.1 million construction project is bringing some serious competition to the facility in back of the Northfield Square mall.

A soon-to-be completed, 50,000-foot addition is keeping the phone ringing in the office of Laci Erickson, the director of operations for the growing entertainment complex.

"We have groups calling about a flag football league, high school soccer practice, wrestling and basketball tournaments, and baseball and softball tryouts," she said. "We have high schools, colleges, traveling teams calling -- even a volleyball club from Peoria that wants to set up a league here."

All of that phone activity has been generated by the fact that an indoor facility large enough to accommodate all types of sports can take the guesswork out of planning athletic events in an unpredictable climate.

That thinking and the fact that the nearest similar private facility is 25 miles away in Frankfort helped Hidden Cove co-owner Terry Yates and his partners make the big decision to go forward with this facility back in June of 2007.

"We started looking at our long-range goals back in 2004," Yates said. "Everything that happened to the stock market and the unemployment rate since then created some questions, but we never lost confidence in our product.

"By 2007, we had looked at various renditions of the project," he said. "We decided we just needed to do it. It was one of those 'build it and they will come' kind of moments."

In fact, the "they will come" part of the equation has been a major focus for Hidden Cove management. There is always an eye on out-of-town dollars coming into the local economy.

"We want to see traffic from Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign and the south suburbs," Yates said. "This will bring new dollars to our community. And, in turn, we have tried to spend locally."